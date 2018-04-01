Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and more bring glamour to GQ Style Awards. See pics

Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor had a Shandaar reunion at the GQ Style Awards on Saturday evening. The two stars were seen smiling and posing together at the red carpet and also won awards in different categories.

Alia wore a blush pink dress with a thigh-high slit and paired with a clean, slick bun. Shahid was seen yet again in a dapper black outfit. The two were also spotted chatting during the ceremony.

The awards ceremony also registered attendance from Akshay Kumar, Isabella Kaif, Nushrat Bharucha, Surveen Chawla, Jim Sarbh and more.

Isabella, Katrina Kaif’s sister who will soon make her debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Time To Dance, was spotted chatting with Akshay. She wore a stunning midnight blue dress and posted pictures of her gorgeous look on Instagram.

Nushrat wore a floral black dress with pretty earrings for the night. She currently riding high on the success of her latest film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Check out more stars and their looks from the night:

