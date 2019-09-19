Alia Bhatt takes you on surreal African safari, teaches locals Hindi. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:57 IST

Alia Bhatt, who took home IIFA's best actress trophy on Wednesday, is making her fans and followers turn green with envy by sharing a mesmerising throwback video of a dream African holiday. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared the video and wrote, "Guys, come take a short trip with me to Africa. My new video is a look back at my magical trip to #MasaiMara Head to my YouTube channel to watch it now #AliaBe."

In the video, the actor confesses to being on an electronic detox. She can be seen interacting with the locals and learning a few words from one of the local language, Swahili. She can also be seen teaching a few Hindi terms to the natives with whom she was campaigning in the greenwoods.

Away from hustle and bustle of metropolitan cities, she spent her time in a place which seems like a wildlife sanctuary. The 26-year-old actor not only took viewers on an enthralling trip through her video but also shared a few vital tips on how to spend time around wild animals on such trips.

On the work front, she is now busy shooting in Ooty for her upcoming movie Sadak 2 which is the sequel to the 1991 blockbuster Sadak. On Saturday, Alia shared the glimpse of a session from filmmaker Karan Johar's ambitious multi-starrer film Takht.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 18:57 IST