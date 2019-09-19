e-paper
Alia Bhatt takes you on surreal African safari, teaches locals Hindi. Watch video

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a vlog about her recent African trip, where she was accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor. Watch here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:57 IST

Asian News International
Alia Bhatt has shared the video on YouTube.
Alia Bhatt, who took home IIFA's best actress trophy on Wednesday, is making her fans and followers turn green with envy by sharing a mesmerising throwback video of a dream African holiday. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared the video and wrote, "Guys, come take a short trip with me to Africa. My new video is a look back at my magical trip to #MasaiMara Head to my YouTube channel to watch it now #AliaBe."

In the video, the actor confesses to being on an electronic detox. She can be seen interacting with the locals and learning a few words from one of the local language, Swahili. She can also be seen teaching a few Hindi terms to the natives with whom she was campaigning in the greenwoods.

 

Away from hustle and bustle of metropolitan cities, she spent her time in a place which seems like a wildlife sanctuary. The 26-year-old actor not only took viewers on an enthralling trip through her video but also shared a few vital tips on how to spend time around wild animals on such trips.

On the work front, she is now busy shooting in Ooty for her upcoming movie Sadak 2 which is the sequel to the 1991 blockbuster Sadak. On Saturday, Alia shared the glimpse of a session from filmmaker Karan Johar's ambitious multi-starrer film Takht.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 18:57 IST

