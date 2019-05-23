Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan attend screening of Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted. See pics, video

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s much-touted India’s Most Wanted will release this week. Ahead of its release, the makers of the film have been holding regular screenings for movie stars. At one such a screening on Wednesday, many Bollywood stars were spotted including Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan.

Wearing a horizontal striped red and white dress, Alia was seen smiling for the camera. Vidya, came for the screening accompanied by her husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. She wore an ankle-length anarkali. Also seen at the screening were actors Athiya Shetty, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty with her friends. Saqib Saleem too made it to the screening. Badhaai Ho’s Amit Sharma, R Balki and India’s Most Wanted director Raj Kumar Gupta were seen at the event. Actor Pooja Hegde, too, came to watch the film.

Pooja Hegde, Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at India’s Most Wanted screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

(From left) R Balki, Raj Kumar Gupta with wife and Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma at the screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ahead of the release of India’s Most Wanted, Arjun had requested people to pay tribute to the unsung heroes who protect the country. Taking to Instagram, he uploaded a video message, where he made an appeal to citizens.

Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur at the screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Athiya Shetty with friends at the screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

He said: “I launched the ‘Vande Mataram’ song yesterday and I realised ‘Vande Matram’ means a salute to motherland. I started thinking we don’t salute the people who actually protect the motherland. We don’t take out time to remember them and to be kind and grateful to them.

“Away from everything else, our film is about unsung heroes and we never got a day to celebrate them. We always waited for the perfect opportunity and perfect day. So, today I am requesting you all to take out 10 seconds from your time and thank those unsung brave people for their services. Jai Hind.”

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, India’s Most Wanted is based on true events and is about five men who hunted down a terrorist. It is slated to release on May 24.

