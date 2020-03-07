Alia Bhatt wants a holiday with ‘extra sunshine and extra trees’. See pic

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt posted a new picture of herself on Instagram where she said that she wanted a holiday with more sunshine and trees. The picture shows her back to the camera.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Ummm. One holiday please? With extra sunshine & extra trees.. To go :) thanks.” In the picture, she is wearing a sleeveless, floral printed dress; it is not clear if it is a swimsuit or a regular dress. Her flowing hair look wet, implying it could be from the beach.

Alia, who was last seen in Kalank and Gully Boy in 2019, has been shooting for director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film, which is the first part of a fantasy thriller, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. The actor was seen in brief appearances (as in a song) in Karan Johar’s 2019 presentation Student of the Year 2. She also features in a song from Angrezi Medium, which also has a host of other Bollywood actors including Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani among others.

Alia was recently spotted at the screening of Guilty, which stars her bestie Akanksha Ranjan, alongwith Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Taher Shabbir and Dalip Tahil. Her appearance at the screening created quite a stir after some reports suggested that her phone’s wallpaper was a picture of her with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

A while back, there were speculations that the couple will tie the knot this year end. Speaking about it to Zoom TV, Alia said, “I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour. I find it very entertaining; there is only entertainment that it offers to me.”

On her work front, Alia has an interesting array of films -- she has Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and RRR with SS Rajamouli. She will also be seen in her dad Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback film, Sadak 2 and will see her film, Brahmastra release in December this year.

