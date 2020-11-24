‘All my dates are yours’: Deepika Padukone promises Kartik Aryan on Instagram

bollywood

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 13:48 IST

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan are at the top of their game when it comes to Instagram, but they create real magic when we see them having a conversation on the photosharing platform. The latest instance began with Deepika wishing Kartik on his birthday and ended with Deepika promising all her dates to him. It seems a film with both of them is in the offing, or at least that is what we hope.

On Kartik’s 30th birthday, Deepika wished him and wrote: “Happy Birthday, May we sign a fun film together this year.” Kartik, who has said in the past that he hopes to work with Deepika, wrote: “Aap bas dates taiyyar rakho, fun and film mai laa rha haun (keep your dates ready, I am coming with fun and films).” Deepika took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Sir, mere sare dates apke (all my dates are yours).”

Earlier this year, Kartik had expressed his desire to work in a film with Deepika. Taking to his Instagram story, Kartik had shared a collage of their throwback photos and written “Hai kisi Director mein dum (Will any director dare)?” He had shared a collage of a picture of him in his Maine Pyaar Kiya look and a still of Deepika from the film Om Shanti Om.

In an Instagram Live session earlier this year, he had also said that he wants to marry someone like Deepika. When asked about the kind of life partner he would want, Kartik responded, “I think someone like Deepika Padukone, the way she is. One who likes to show-off her husband.”

Kartik often comments on Deepika’s post. When Deepika shared a short Boomerang video in which she is checking out her reflection in a spoon. “Checking myself out after eating birthday cake all week!” she wrote. Kartik commented on her post, saying, “Itni saaf chamach? (Such a clean spoon)” Deepika responded to his comment and reminded him of her OCD. She asked, “Kabhi mile ho mujhse? (Have you never met me)?”