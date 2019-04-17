All you need to know about ‘India’s Osama’ in Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared the first teaser of India’s Most Wanted on Tuesday and the short video has already piqued the interest in the upcoming thriller. Said to be based on true events, the film traces the journey of an intelligence officer who managed to nab a deadly terrorist without any guns.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film will hit theatres on May 24. The director is best known for his critically-acclaimed films like Rani Mukherji-Vidya Balan-starrer No One Killed Jessica, and Ajay Devgn-Ileana D’Cruz’s Raid.

Speaking about his lead hero, Gupta had earlier said, “We have been thinking of working together for long. So as soon as Raid [2018] got over, we discussed this and started working. Arjun had done a very good job and we have finished the film on time. I am happy with the way the film has turned out.” Shot primarily in Nepal and Delhi, India’s Most Wanted also stars Rajesh Sharma and Prashant Singh.

After completing the shooting for the film, Arjun had said that these stories need to be told and tweeted, “Some journeys are special because of the team and the effort that the people put in to fulfil a vision... as my 12th film #indiasmostwanted wraps today all I can say is @rajkumar_rkg sir. It’s been an honour and privilege to work with you and your team to tell a story that needed to be told and to play one of the many unsung heroes we have in our country.”

Here is everything you need to know about the main antagonist, called India’s Osama in the upcoming film:

*This terrorist was active from 2007 to 2013.

*He was the mastermind behind 52 bomb blasts.

*These bomb blasts happened in all major cities of India, including Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

*These bomb blasts killed as least 433 people and injured 810.

