Amit Sadh on Salman Khan: I genuinely look up to him for the goodness that he represents

Actor Amit Sadh garnered a lot of praise when he featured in the Salman Khan-starrer Sultan. While the actor is now gearing up for his next release, Gold, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, he can’t stop gushing about the time he spent shooting with Khan for the 2016 film.

Recalling the memories, Amit confesses that he gets “tongue tied” each time he talks about Salman. Amit says, “I have a lot of love and respect for him. I genuinely look up to him for the goodness that he represents and the kindness he does. It’s a treat to watch him onscreen. I feel privileged that I got to see him act with that poise and gravity. He’s the coolest guy.”

Though Salman shares a cordial equation with most people in Bollywood, he is known to be moody. Amit, however, says he never came across that side of him. “There is no need for such a superstar to invite you for lunch or to make you comfortable or to introduce you to his gym. For me, that touched me the most. He acknowledges people around,” says Amit.

Stating that he feels “privileged” to have received all this goodness from Salman, Amit says he would love to work with the actor again. “I can’t wait to be in a film or in the same frame with Salman Sir again. I hope he reads this and I wish the day comes soon. Really, I really miss being on his set with that energy and aura,” quips Amit.

