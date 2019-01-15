Amitabh Bachchan and his back star in first look of Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla; release date revealed. See pic here

Director Sujoy Ghosh has shared the first image from his upcoming film, Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan. The Kahaani filmmaker also announced that the film would be released on March 8.

Taking to Twitter, Ghosh shared the picture, which shows Amitabh walking with his back to the camera, holding a briefcase in his hand. He is wearing a dark suit, and appears to be in a foreign location. Badla is reportedly a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller, The Invisible Guest. It is the director-actor duo’s fourth collaboration, after Jhankaar Beats, Aladin, and TE3N, which Sujoy produced. Badla, which translates to ‘revenge’ in English, also stars Taapsee Pannu, who previously worked with Amitabh in the runaway hit, Pink.

“I am very excited about this film. People wait to work with him and I got to work with him twice in two years. It gives me lot of excitement and I hope the magic gets repeated. When people say, Bachchan sir and I are a hit pair, it excites me,” Taapsee told PTI about their collaboration in Badla.

Sujoy, who found critical acclaim after his 2012 thriller, Kahaani, is also directing an upcoming Netflix original series. It is a haunted house story set in Goa, said Netflix’s creative executive in charge of Indian content, Simran Sethi, at a recent event. “Right now we’re shooting six originals in India, from Leh to Kerala,” he said referring to another Indian original, Bard of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi and produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

Amitabh most recently starred in the critical and commercial dud, Thugs of Hindostan, and will next be seen in another big-budget film, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 10:34 IST