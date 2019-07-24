Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 51 lakh for Assam floods victims, says ‘Assam is in distress, contribute generously’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has called for people to join hands and help the victims of Assam floods as he donated Rs 51 lakh for victims of Assam floods.

Thanking the actor for his support, Assam chief minister tweeted, “We appreciate Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji for contributing Rs. 51 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This is a great gesture & show of care for the people. Thank you, on behalf of the people of Assam, for your support. @SrBachchan.” Quoting the tweet, Amitabh sought help from his fans and wrote, “Assam is in distress .. the floods have caused great damage .. send care and assistance for our brothers and sisters .. contribute generously to the CM Relief Fund .. I just did .. HAVE YOU ..?”

We appreciate Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji for contributing Rs. 51 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This is a great gesture & show of care for the people.



Thank you, on behalf of the people of Assam, for your support. @SrBachchan — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 23, 2019

Assam is in distress .. the floods have caused great damage .. send care and assistance for our brothers and sisters .. contribute generously to the CM Relief Fund .. I just did .. HAVE YOU ..? 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/DZIpxZ0eOl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2019

Last week, Akshay Kumar donated Rs 2 crore for flood relief; he gave Rs 1 crore each to the Assam CM’s Relief Fund and for the rescue of Kaziranga National Park. He also requested everyone to do their bit. “Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam.All affected, humans or animals,deserve support in this hour of crisis.I’d like to donate 1cr each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue.Appealing to all to contribute @CMOfficeAssam @kaziranga_”

Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam.All affected, humans or animals,deserve support in this hour of crisis.I’d like to donate 1cr each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue.Appealing to all to contribute @CMOfficeAssam @kaziranga_ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 17, 2019

A source from the industry told Hindustan Times, “Akshay has always been contributing for various causes. Be it the popular Bharat ke Veer initiative for the armed forces or his contribution to the Kerala flood relief fund or help for the Chennai floods, he has been the one to take the lead. The best part about this donation is that Akshay has done it equally for animals stuck in the Kaziranga National Park.”

On the work front, Amitabh is currently shooting Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana in Lucknow. He has Brahmastra lined up for release next year where he will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is the first in his upcoming fantasy trilogy likely to be based around a mix of Indian mythology and science fiction.

