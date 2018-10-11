Amitabh Bachchan finally responds to Me Too movement after being called out by Tanushree Dutta

After trying to dodge commenting on Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar, Amitabh Bachchan has finally responded. The actor has broken his silence on the #MeToo movement raging across the country and said that women shouldn’t be subjected to misbehaviour at workplace.

The actor, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, tweeted a link to an interview. The link doesn’t mention which publication has carried the interview but appears to be themed around his birthday. When asked about ‘sexual harassment at workplace in entertainment business’, Amitabh said the misconduct should immediately be brought to the authorities’ attention.

T 2959 - An interview on the eve of birthday : It is that special day again...special for us, that is. Why (cont) https://t.co/8n1ERaBtXw — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 11, 2018

“No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour, or disorderly conduct ; especially at her work place. Such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures be taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law. Discipline and civic, social and moral curriculums, should be adopted at a very early educational level. Women children and the weaker sections of our society are the most vulnerable. They need to be under special protective care. It has been most heartening to see women representations in most work vocations, on the increase in our country. It would be an unrepairable blemish if we are not able to provide them the welcome they deserve and the dignity of the security of their presence,” he said.

Amitabh has earlier declined to comment on the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy saying, “Neither am I Tanushree, nor am I Nana Patekar, so how can I comment on this?” Tanushree said she was disappointed by his response. “I’m hurt, as these are people who do movies on social causes. They play roles in films and the audience applauds. But when it comes to standing up and doing something about what is happening in front of you, there are these evasive statements that don’t make sense,” she had said.

Tanushree has accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss in 2008. Nana denied the allegations and sent a legal notice to her. Police has filed an FIR against Nana and three other persons after Tanushree’s complaint.

Tanushree’s allegations sparked a massive movement around the country with several women naming their abusers in the entertainment, media, comedy, journalism and other industries. So far, director Vikas Bahl, actor Rajat Kapoor, singer Kailash Kher, Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu and others have been named in the movement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 12:15 IST