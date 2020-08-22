e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan heralds the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, Karan Tacker talks about his ‘faulty’ Covid-19 test

Amitabh Bachchan heralds the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, Karan Tacker talks about his ‘faulty’ Covid-19 test

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Amitabh Bachchan posted a throwback picture on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. Karan Tacker spoke about a faulty Covid test he underwent which said he had tested positive.

bollywood Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture on Ganeshotsav and Karan Tacker spoke about his wrong Covid test result.
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

‘Suffocated’ Sooraj Pancholi bids farewell to Instagram, deletes all but one post

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, whose name has been mentioned in connection to Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death cases, has quit Instagram. He said he feels ‘suffocated’ on social media.

Read more here

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback from previous pandal visit, wishes ‘Ganapati Bappa Moreya’

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture from a previous visit to a Ganesh pandal and wished fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. It appears to be from a visit to Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav.

Read more here

Karan Tacker ‘angry and appalled’ at ‘faulty’ test that declared him Covid-19 positive, narrates harrowing experience

Special OPS actor Karan Tacker has narrated his troubling experience, when he tested positive for Covid-19 only to realise that the test was ‘faulty’.

Read more here

Shekhar Suman expresses happiness as CBI begins probe into Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘This is how an investigation is done’

Actor Shekhar Suman took to Twitter on Friday to appreciate the manner in which CBI had begun probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Shekhar has been among the many celebrities who had been calling for a CBI investigation.

Read more here

Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats with Mahesh Bhatt on day Sushant Singh Rajput died reveal filmmaker tried calling her

WhatsApp exchanges between Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt in the days following her departure from Sushant Singh Rajput’s house, and on the day of his death, have been revealed.

Read more here

