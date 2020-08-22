e-paper
Home / TV / Karan Tacker ‘angry and appalled’ at ‘faulty’ test that declared him Covid-19 positive, narrates harrowing experience

Karan Tacker ‘angry and appalled’ at ‘faulty’ test that declared him Covid-19 positive, narrates harrowing experience

Actor Karan Tacker has narrated his harrowing experience, when he tested positive for Covid-19 only to realise that the test was ‘faulty’.

Aug 22, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Karan Tacker posted about travelling to Delhi.
Actor Karan Tacker was shocked to learn that, mere hours after landing in a new city, he had tested positive for the coronavirus. But much to his relief, he realised that the test was probably false, as he tested negative twice shortly afterwards.

He narrated the story to Mumbai Mirror, and said that he had gotten tested in Mumbai before leaving for New Delhi for a professional commitment. He said that his reports arrived only after he landed, and that the hotel staff panicked when they learned that he had tested positive.

 

“They didn’t even help me find a COVID facility, I had to do everything on my own,” he said. “Thankfully, I didn’t crack under the pressure and decided I needed to be sure and got two more tests done in Delhi from two different labs. I also asked my family to get tested in Mumbai and all the results were negative.”

Karan also expressed his anger at the Mumbai lab through which he got his test done. “I am angry and appalled by the faulty test that was the reason for my family going through so much trauma. The BMC was calling my house as also the medical services while the floors were being sanitised. And it was all happening in Mumbai while I was isolated in Delhi. Since I hadn’t met anyone in months except my family and my second result came the same day and was negative, I didn’t want to create unnecessary panic by telling people what had happened. But it was terrible and in the last two days I haven’t slept a wink,” the actor said.

Previously, several people in Karan’s building had tested positive for the virus, after which the actor moved to Lonavala. He recently appeared in the Hotstar series Special OPS, and had previously expressed hope that his performance in the show changes his public perception.

