Amitabh Bachchan is in freezing Slovakia for Chehre shoot, shares pics of Sun, moon in same frame

bollywood

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 09:22 IST

It must take a lot of motivation to dash off to tough terrains to shoot for upcoming films, despite going in and out of hospital at 76. After a brief stint in cold Manali for Brahmastra, Amitabh Bachchan is now in the east European country of Slovakia for the shoot of his upcoming film, Chehre.

The actor took to social media to share pictures from the country which was once part of former Warsaw Pact nation Czechoslovakia. He wrote: “.. the beauty of work .. minus 14 degrees temp, snow bound .. the Sun and the Moon in their immediate glory .. and the magnificence of pristine Slovakia and its mountain ranges ..’CHEHRE’ shows its work face ..”

T 3576 - .. the beauty of work .. minus 14 degrees temp, snow bound .. the Sun and the Moon in their immediate glory .. and the magnificence of pristine Slovakia and its mountain ranges ..

'CHEHRE' shows its work face .. pic.twitter.com/0PDi6Nisnm — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 11, 2019

In one of the pictures, the sun and the moon share space. In others, we see snow-layered roads.

Chehre stars Amitabh and Emraan Hashmi in a thriller. The film was to star actor Kriti Kharbanda as well but she has now quit the film. Reacting to media reports that the actor and producers had a fallout, one of the films’ makers, Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited issued an official statement denying it. It read, “In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kriti_official and @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial and professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavours.” It was later announced that TV actor Krystle D’souza would make her Bollywood debut with Chehre.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan embarrassed as Karan Johar-Gauri Khan recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai look, Shweta Nanda dresses up as Amitabh Bachchan

The film is a mystery thriller directed by Rumi Jaffrey. Chehre is scheduled for April 21, 2020 release. The release was earlier scheduled for February 2020. Sharing this information, the makers said, “The much awaited mystery-thriller, #Chehre starring @srbachchan and @emraanhashmi gets a new release date. In cinemas from 24 April 2020. @anandpandit63 #RuumyJafry @annukapoor_ @tweet2rhea @kriti_official @siddhanthkapoor #RaghubirYadav #DhritimanChatterjee #SaraswatiFilms #APMP”

Follow @htshowbiz for more