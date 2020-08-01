e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan mourns Amar Singh's death: 'The soul is no more, only prayers are left'

Amitabh Bachchan mourns Amar Singh’s death: ‘The soul is no more, only prayers are left’

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Saturday night to share his condolences on the death of Amar Singh.

bollywood Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan and Amar Singh used to be close.
Amitabh Bachchan and Amar Singh used to be close.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has expressed condolences at the death of his friend, politician Amar Singh. Amitabh took to his blog to talk about him.

“Struck with grief, bowed head, only prayers are left. Close life, close relationship, the soul is no more,” he wrote on his blog. Amitabh also shared a picture of himself with his head bowed.

 

Amar Singh died in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. Singh, 64, had undergone kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time. He was admitted to a hospital in Singapore some eight months ago. Amar Singh is survived by his wife Pankaja Singh and two daughters --Drishti and Disha.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth gave information to his family against Rhea Chakraborty, did volte-face later: lawyer

He counted megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family as friends before they had a fallout. Bachchan’s wife and actor Jaya Bachchan remains a Rajya Sabha member of the Samajwadi Party. However, in February this year, Singh took to Twitter to regret his “overreaction” against Amitabh Bachchan. “Today is my father’s death anniversary and I got a message for the same from Senior Bachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death I regret for my overreaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all,” Singh had said on Twitter.

