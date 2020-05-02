Amitabh Bachchan on why ‘younger celebrity’ Irrfan Khan’s death hurts more: ‘You lament the loss of opportunity’

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday shared his memories of the two versatile actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor who passed away in quick succession recently and posed the question as to why the loss of a ‘younger celebrity’ is more tragic.

“Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter, unrealised possibilities,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan, replying to his own question. The 77-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a collage of two remarkable actors who died over the past week.

T 3518 - The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..?



Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. the

unrealised possibilities pic.twitter.com/IoaJxeYOiQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

The first of the three pictures in the collage showed a shot from Piku where Big B is seen offering Irrfan something to eat, while Khan is seen laughing. The second picture showcases Irrfan kissing Bachchan’s cheek while they hug each other, and the third one features a black and white picture from ‘Amar Akbar, Anthony’ capturing Amitabh and late star Rishi Kapoor hugging each other.

The ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ star wrote,” The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic. Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities.”

Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

Irrfan died at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday after battling neuroendocrine tumour. He was 53. Khan was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium. He was not a part of the film’s promotions owing to his ill health.

He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like The Lunchbox and Paan Singh Tomar to his credit.

