Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt tribute to Krishna Raj Kapoor, calls her the bond that kept Kapoors together

Amitabh Bachchan penned a beautiful tribute to Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of late thespian Raj Kapoor, who passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. Amitabh, along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda, was present at the funeral of Krishna on Monday in Chembur, Mumbai.

Talking about the Kapoor matriarch and mother to Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda, Amitabh wrote in his blog, “Krishna Raj Kapoor .. the matriarch of the family .. the epitome of grace and dignity .. gentle and loving to all .. caring .. faultless in etiquette and family protocol .. she kept this vast family of celebrated individuals together as one bond ..”

Amitabh Bachchan wrote that Krishna Raj Kapoor was the bond that kept the family together.

The actor also recalled Krishna’s advice to all new brides, “her famous line to brides to be: when you shall go as a bride into your husbands home, you must decide whether you want to carry scissors with you or a pair of knitting needles .. ! scissors symbolising the cutting of relations in the new home and family ; knitting needles , to knit the family together ..”

Amitabh also revealed Krishan’s wish to get the final send-off with multi-religious prayers. “Insisted that when she goes she wants to have the prayers conducted by the 4 faiths : Sikh Gurubani, Hindu Pandit schloks, Priest Christian from the Bible, and words from the Quran ..”

Other than Amitabh, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Karan Johar were also among those to pay her tribute on Twitter. While Aamir called her “an institution in living life”, Salman Khan recalled her bond with mother Salma. Akshay wrote, “Saddened by the demise of #KrishnaRajKapoor ji...she was an embodiment of grace. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family, may her soul rest in peace.”

Saddened by the demise of #KrishnaRajKapoor ji...she was an embodiment of grace. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family, may her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 1, 2018

The embodiment of grace...of dignity ...of elegance and of stength....Krishna aunty will always be the First Lady of the Film Fraternity...the most generous, kind and gentle person I have ever known with the most terrific sense of humour...will miss you Krishna aunty❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8CSo7rw19V — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 1, 2018

We love you Krishnaji. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 1, 2018

Krishna aunty .. my mother and me will miss u always.. #KrishnaRajKapoor — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 1, 2018

Krishna Raj Kapoor’s last rites were performed by eldest son Randhir Kapoor in the presence of the entire family and their friends from the industry. Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, who are in the US for Rishi’s treatment, could not attend the funeral.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 10:39 IST