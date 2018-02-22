Amitabh Bachchan pens poem for ‘Mr/Ms Twitter’ for taking away 200,000 of his followers

Amitabh Bachchan composed a poem for Twitter on the occasion of losing more than 200,000 followers on the social media platform. He dedicated the poem to ‘Mr/Ms Twitter’.

Here is a translation of his two tweets:

“Dear brother, or sister (I don’t know your gender, so have addressed both). I am trying to publish something but you are not allowing it. You have already removed my 2,000,000 followers in a day, now please don’t take this away. Please do not be so cruel.”

And here is the poem:

“O bird! Where is your home? You come flying here, you have so many fans. You have no fear, where will we go if you get angry. If your blessings are with us, our new flowers (words?) will be showered upon you.”

T 2623 - अरे Twitter भाई साहेब , या बहनजी ( पता नहीं ना इनका gender क्या है , इस लिए दोनों को संभोधित किया ), हम कुछ छाप रहे हैं , और आप उसको छपने ही नहीं दे रहे हैं ! अमाँ , 200,000 follower एक ही दिन में काट दिया आपने .. अब इसे तो मत काटो यार !! अब इतना भी ज़ुल्म न करो 🙏 pic.twitter.com/D1F4xYiUyq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 22, 2018

T 2623 - Mr/Ms Twitter dedicated to you :



चिड़िया ओ चिया कहाँ है तेरा घर ?

उड़ उड़ आती हो यहाँ पे फ़ुर्र फ़ुर्र ,

दर्शनर्थी इतने तेरे , क्या है तेरा डर ,

रूठोगी तो बोलो हम फिर जाएँगे किस दर ।

आशीर्वाद सदा तुम्हारा बना रहे हमपर

बस, नित्य नवेली पुष्प हमारे, बरसेंगे तुमपर !! pic.twitter.com/UuCmon8ky8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 22, 2018

Several prominent personalities from the world of business, media and the arts were outed in a January 31 New York Times report as having purchased followers from a company called Devumi, accused of proliferating fake accounts. On February 1, Bachchan took to Twitter to complain that his follower count had decreased. A follow-up NYT story said that more than 1 million ‘fake accounts’ had been removed from Twitter.

It is not clear if Bachchan “lost” followers is related to the same investigation. While Twitter India refused comment, it referred to an earlier statement made by the parent company, “The tactics used by Devumi on our platform and others as described by today’s NYT article violate our policies and are unacceptable to us. We are working to stop them and any companies like them.”

