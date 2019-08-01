Amitabh Bachchan’s prosthetics for Gulabo Sitabo took 2 hours everyday, Shoojit Sircar says ‘getting it off was also tedious’

bollywood

Aug 01, 2019

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s look in his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo required a lot of hard work with the prosthetics. Director Shoojit Sircar has talked in detail about the efforts that went into working on the character’s look for the upcoming film that also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted the director as saying, “The shoot was planned for summer and heavy prosthetics tend to get uncomfortable for an actor, especially for facial skin. It took two hours to create the look every day and getting it off was also tedious. But Mr Bachchan was always enthusiastic and believed in our vision.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar on sets of Gulabo Sitabo.

Amitabh has also written on his blog about the use of prosthetics for the film. “Its been an exhausting day .. the prosthetics have been tiresome and they sap all your efforts away .. but then this is what we aimed for .. hesitant to disclose the look .. methinks it shall be with the print media soon ..till then ..my abbreviated resolve,” he wrote on his blog earlier.

“Juhi (Chaturvedi, writer) and I worked on this script for some time. Ronnie (Lahiri, who produces the film with Sheel Kumar), Juhi and I felt Mr Bachchan and Ayushmann would be ideal.Mr Bachchan was like a curious child, while Ayush was in awe of him, like everyone else in the beginning,” Shoojit further told the tabloid.

Gulabo Sitabo is set for release on April 24 next year. The film is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who earlier scripted Piku for Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo refers to a legendary pair of puppet sisters, part of Uttar Pradesh’s folklore. The film is apparently a take on these two characters.

