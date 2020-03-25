e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan says rail wagons can be Covid-19 isolation wards, Sonu Sood wants lockdown violators to serve the ill

Amitabh Bachchan says rail wagons can be Covid-19 isolation wards, Sonu Sood wants lockdown violators to serve the ill

Amitabh Bachchan has endorsed the idea that rail wagons can be used as isolation wards for coronavirus patients.

bollywood Updated: Mar 25, 2020 21:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a fan’s idea on how train wagons can be used to battle coronavirus.
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a fan’s idea on how train wagons can be used to battle coronavirus.(PTI)
         

Amitabh Bachchan has come up with a unique suggestion for citizens amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.The actor took to Twitter and shared the idea that empty rail coaches could be used as isolation wards, now that trains are not running across the country. He revealed that the idea has been shared by someone on his Instagram page.

 

Big B shared a forwarded post on Twitter that reads: “One idea to be sent to all the government authorities. All train services are at standstill. The train wagons are idle. Each has 20 rooms which can be used. 3000 trains easily, all over India. Means 60,000 beds. Can be used in isolation in some cases. But in any case better than no hospitals.”

Fans immediately welcomed the idea and lauded the megastar for his unique suggestion. However, they also wished that the situation does not become serious enough for the plan to be implemented.One fan shared a graphical layout of the above plan.

Another fan commented: “Nice idea, but just pray we would not use this idea, hope so #COVID2019 would stop here. Just pray that this #Navratri Maata Rani give the solution of this problem.”Another fan wrote: “Yes great idea thought if any emergency needed. Let’s hope this situation will never need... People of India will follow the rules and will stay in home #coronavirus #IndiaFightsCoronavirus.” Another fan suggested: “Grt idea even idle restaurant and hotels can be used.”

 

Also read: Lisa Ray’s one year old twins learn to wash hands in adorable video, actor clarifies on leaving the tap open

Actor Sonu Sood also had an idea about fight against coronavirus. He suggest a way to deter lockdown violations. “I feel everyone who dares to break the lockdown should be made to serve the #coronavirus patients. When they have guts to break the lockdown rules then these brave hearts should be made to serve our hospitals too. Atleast our Doctors and nurses will get some help. #StayAtHome,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, 90 more coronavirus positive cases were reported in India, pushing the total number of cases to 606, while the number of deaths was 10, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Covid-19: Why it will be difficult for India to emulate Hubei lockdown
Covid-19: Why it will be difficult for India to emulate Hubei lockdown
Coronavirus LIVE update: India bans export of drug tested for Covid-19 cure
Coronavirus LIVE update: India bans export of drug tested for Covid-19 cure
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
Covid-19: PM Modi reads riot act to those harassing medical professionals
Covid-19: PM Modi reads riot act to those harassing medical professionals
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news