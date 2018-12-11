Amitabh Bachchan wishes the ‘ultimate master’ Dilip Kumar on his 96th birthday

As legendary actor Dilip Kumar turns 96 on Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan extended his warm wishes to the veteran on his special day.

Amitabh took to Twitter to post a heartfelt birthday wish for the ‘tragedy king’ of Bollywood.

“T 3022 - The ultimate MASTER of his craft .. Dilip Kumar - Mohammed Yusuf Khan .. turns 96 .. prayers and duas for his good health and happiness always .. the history of Indian Cinema shall always be written as ‘before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar’,” the actor wrote.

Bachchan and Kumar have co-starred in the 1983 film Shakti.

According to various media reports the Babul actor will be ringing in his 96th birthday with his close friends and family members.

Kumar was recently hospitalised due to recurring pneumonia but the actor’s family friend Faisal Farooqui (who is usually in charge of Kumar’s Twitter handle) had said that as of now the actor is recovering and responding well to his treatment. The superstar has been suffering from age-related health problems in the recent past.

He is best-known for iconic roles in films like Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981) and Karma (1986).

He was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998 and was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 15:53 IST