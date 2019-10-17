Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan to debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui, motion poster unveiled. Watch
Legendary actor, late Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan, is all set to make his film debut. He will appear in Yeh Saali Aashiqui. A motion poster of the film was unveiled on Thursday.bollywood Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:59 IST
Late veteran actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri is set to mark his acting debut with romantic thriller Yeh Saali Aashiqui. Apart from Vardhan, the film also marks the debut of Shivaleeka Oberoi. Helmed by Cherag Ruparel and produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada [PEN] and Rajeev Amrish Puri, the flick is set to release on November 22, 2019.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle along with the motion poster of the film. The intriguing poster shows a hand with bloodied fingers making the shape of a heart. The motion poster also has a tag line that reads, ‘Lovers, beware!’
Sharing the motion poster, Taran wrote: “Amrish Puri’s grandson makes his acting debut... Motion poster of romantic-thriller #YehSaaliAashiqui... Introducing Vardhan Puri and Shivaleeka Oberoi... Directed by Cherag Ruparel... Dr Jayantilal Gada [PEN] and Rajeev Amrish Puri presentation... 22 Nov 2019 release.”
Amrish Puri's grandson makes his acting debut... Motion poster of romantic-thriller #YehSaaliAashiqui... Introducing Vardhan Puri and Shivaleeka Oberoi... Directed by Cherag Ruparel... Dr Jayantilal Gada [PEN] and Rajeev Amrish Puri presentation... 22 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/hTUU8veAar— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 17, 2019
It’s a thing so rare to take birth in a family that goes down in history because of the craft, hardwork, talent & relentless spirit of one man. I feel blessed to be grandson to a legendary grandfather, a human being par excellence and an artist who the world celebrates. We grandchildren lovingly called him ‘Dadu’. Our granddad fit the bill of a ‘complete man’ to the tee. His paternalistic nature won hearts. He was all inclusive. He loved, cared for & helped all those he came in touch with. He was the ultimate father figure. He claimed that the best days of his life were not the days that won him praise or awards but the days his grand children were born. He doted on us. He’d spend time with us, playing, photographing every smile that flashed on our faces & videographed every little nuance of ours. He’d even record every new word we spoke when we were learning to talk babies. We miss you dadu. Thank you for being you and thank you for blessing and guiding us everyday. I know you are with us - I can feel your presence. Love you, Your ‘Tiger’
Amrish Puri was one of the most revered actors in the history of Indian cinema, who left a mark in many role playing a villain. He created a great impact with several iconic characters and films. Mr India, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Tehelka, Nayak, Indian Jones and the Temple of Doom, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha were some of his hits films which are still remembered by fans.
The legendary star breathed his last on January 12, 2005.
First Published: Oct 17, 2019 13:58 IST