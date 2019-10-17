Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan to debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui, motion poster unveiled. Watch

bollywood

Late veteran actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri is set to mark his acting debut with romantic thriller Yeh Saali Aashiqui. Apart from Vardhan, the film also marks the debut of Shivaleeka Oberoi. Helmed by Cherag Ruparel and produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada [PEN] and Rajeev Amrish Puri, the flick is set to release on November 22, 2019.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle along with the motion poster of the film. The intriguing poster shows a hand with bloodied fingers making the shape of a heart. The motion poster also has a tag line that reads, ‘Lovers, beware!’

Sharing the motion poster, Taran wrote: “Amrish Puri’s grandson makes his acting debut... Motion poster of romantic-thriller #YehSaaliAashiqui... Introducing Vardhan Puri and Shivaleeka Oberoi... Directed by Cherag Ruparel... Dr Jayantilal Gada [PEN] and Rajeev Amrish Puri presentation... 22 Nov 2019 release.”

Amrish Puri was one of the most revered actors in the history of Indian cinema, who left a mark in many role playing a villain. He created a great impact with several iconic characters and films. Mr India, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Tehelka, Nayak, Indian Jones and the Temple of Doom, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha were some of his hits films which are still remembered by fans.

The legendary star breathed his last on January 12, 2005.

