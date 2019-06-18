Amy Jackson is certain that partner George Panayiotou will make an ‘amazing daddy’, shares cute pic from pregnancy checkup

Actor Amy Jackson shared a new picture from one of her pregnancy checkups with partner George Panayiotou on Monday. It was in celebration of Father’s Day.

Sharing the picture, Amy wrote: “If there’s one thing I’m certain about in this life, it’s how much of an amazing Daddy you’re going to be. Here’s to the first of a lifetime full of Fathers Days. we love you!” In the picture, both Amy and George are looking at something, perhaps a monitor, as a doctor checks her. The couple is expecting their first child together, sometime in September or October.

Amy and her partner George Panayiotou got officially engaged on May 5. The couple celebrated their engagement with a party in London. Images and videos show Amy and Panayiotou having a good time. In one of the videos, the two are seen dancing to music.

Amy shared several clips in her Instagram stories and in one of them, she was heard saying: “He put a ring on it!” The 2.0 actor also shared a photograph from the engagement revelry, and captioned it: “The most unbelievable day celebrating our engagement. Thank you to all our amazing friends and family who made it so special so much love (Yayia doing the Greek traditions for us).”

In March this year, Amy had revealed that she is expecting her first child with George. She shared a post on Instagram, and said how the couple “can’t wait to meet the little one.” Sharing a picture, she had written: “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

The 27-year-old actor made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. She was also seen in Bollywood films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali. Her last release was Rajiinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

