Shahid Kapoor says he doesn’t remember kissing Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon: ‘It was in keechad, must’ve been keechady’

Actor Shahid Kapoor has said that he doesn’t remember much about his ‘muddy’ kissing scene with Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut. In an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, the actor avoided giving a direct answer to the host’s questions. Shahid and Kangana famously didn’t get along on the sets of the period drama, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

He said, “That’s a really random question! Really random memories... Kuch yaad hi nahi aa raha hai. Blank ho gaya hoon main, yaar (I’m blanking out, can’t seem to remember anything). If it was in the keechad (mud), it was keechady (muddy).”

It was rumoured that Shahid and Kangana were involved in a bitter feud on the sets of the film, reportedly over screen time. The actors did, however, promote the film together. One such promotional appearance was the infamous Koffee with Karan episode in which Kangana made remarks against host Karan Johar, and accused him of promoting nepotism. That feud rages on to this day.

Asked about the feud at a press event, Shahid said, “Just take it easy bro...take it easy...take it easy. It is all good.”

Kangana, meanwhile, told Mid Day, “I don’t pay much heed to mischief-makers, whether they are contemporaries or competition. These mischief-makers are mostly unnecessary publicists who do everything possible to malign you and get you in trouble. I keep a watch on everything. If it’s alarming and I foresee a bigger trap, I hit back. I don’t care about bugs in the bed.” She added, “I don’t see any trouble between us. Of course, we weren’t pally, which probably was misconstrued. People need to understand that we don’t go to work to make friends.”

Kangana had described kissing Shahid as ‘disgusting’ in a past interview. “Shahid’s moustache was horrible and it (kissing) would be disgusting. Then he would keep telling me that he has a runny nose which helps it to stick,” she said. Shahid denied making the comment, and said that Kangana should move on amicably. “I have to tell you that Kangana makes up things in her head. She has a vivid imagination. I don’t remember telling her all this at all,” he said.

Shahid will next be seen in the romantic thriller Kabir Singh, which also stars Kiara Advani. The film is slated for release on June 21. Kangana is gearing up for the release of Mental Hai Kya, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is slated for a July 26 release.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 12:51 IST