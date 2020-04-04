Amyra Dastur hails her father, a doctor: As compared to my dad, I’m doing nothing

bollywood

Doctors are on their toes, attending to patients across the nation amid the coronavirus outbreak, and one among them is Amyra Dastur’s father, Gulzar Dastur. The actor is naturally worried for her dad, who is a medical director at a private hospital in Mumbai.

“I remember when the news broke out, the government sent notices to medical directors to be prepared to combat the virus and start building a separate isolation zone for Covid-19 patients. Since then, my father is at it and has refused to meet me. I live alone and my parents live elsewhere in Mumbai, and we’re only connected through video call. He once told me, ‘If I’ll not do it, who else will? If I’ll not go to work, then why would the nurses and other staff want to come?’” she recounts.

The 26-year-old feels inspired that at the age of 60, he’s willing to risk his life to save others. “We’re all vulnerable to this virus and I’m doing my bit by staying at home. I have also donated ₹30,000 to an organisation that’s helping people in need. But as compared to my dad, I’m doing nothing,” she says.

Dastur’s brother, who is in the UK with their immediate family, has been experiencing major issues due to the lockdown. “In India, at least we have vegetable shops open, but in the UK, getting food is a task because supermarkets are shut and everything is out of stock. UK is in a state of panic with increasing number of coronavirus cases. Looking at India’s situation, I think we should be prepared for the coming time if the lockdown gets extended,” she says.

The actor urges that it’s about time we sit at home and only go outdoors when it’s required the most. “Otherwise because of somebody’s stupidity and negligence, it can make the situation worse. And since there aren’t enough Covid-19 tests happening, it is difficult to spot...We all need to fight this together,” Dastur concludes.

