Ananya, Chunky Panday meet Stranger Things’ David Harbour on New York vacation. See pics

Ananya Panday is taking a break from Student of the Year 2 in New York. The up and coming actor, and daughter of Chunky Panday, is vacationing with her family in the Big Apple and is running into popular TV actors.

Chunky posted a picture of his younger daughter Rysa with Stranger Things star David Harbour on Instagram. “Police chief Jim Hopper from @strangerthingstv with our very own ELEVEN,” he captioned the happy photo. The family also met Camila Mendes of Riverdale who plays Veronica on the show. Chunky himself posed with the actor for the photo. “Bumped into VERONICA where’s ARCHIE? This one’s for you @rysapanday,” he captioned the photo.

Check out more pictures posted by Ananya, Chunky and Bhavana from their travels:

Ananya recently impressed fans with a photoshoot, in which she was dressed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. She was also reportedly involved in an accident on the sets of SOTY 2 recently when she lost control of her car and rammed it in a tree. The actor, however, was unhurt and the crew went to her rescue immediately.

She will be seen with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the movie.

