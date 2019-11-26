Ananya Panday reveals Shah Rukh Khan was her inspiration for Pati Patni Aur Woh scene

bollywood

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:31 IST

Ananya Panday, who made a confident debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2 earlier this year, is currently waiting for the release of her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh. In an interview with The Times Of India, the actor revealed that she took inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan for a scene shot at a railway station.

It was Ananya’s introductory scene in Pati Patni Aur Woh, and director Mudassar Aziz asked her to refer to the scene of Shah Rukh alighting from a train in Main Hoon Na. He wanted her to get it right in the first go, as he was shooting the sequence at the crowded Kanpur railway station.

Ananya told the newspaper, “Director Mudassir Aziz asked me to watch Main Hoon Na where Shah Rukh Khan alights from the train as he wanted the same impact in the scene. I was so thrilled because I have always been a great fan of Shah Rukh Sir and always admired him.”

“There was no better reference than Shah Rukh when it comes to such scenes. He makes every scene so realistic. I wanted to bring the same effect on screen and I have tried my best,” she added.

Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is a remake of the 1979 comedy of the same name, features Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar as a married couple, while Ananya plays the ‘woh’ in their relationship. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana in a supporting role.

After Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya will be seen next on the big screen in Khaali Peeli, in which she will be paired opposite Ishaan Khatter. The latter announced the film in an Instagram post and said that it is “ek dedh shana, ek item, ek taxi aur ek raat ki kahani”.

Khaali Peeli will be directed by Maqbool Khan and jointly produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra.

Follow @htshowbiz for more