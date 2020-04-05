Ananya Panday says never met anyone ‘so grounded and humble’ as Vijay Deverakonda

bollywood

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 14:31 IST

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday will soon be seen in Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, Fighter and has said that the south star is very grounded and humble.

Speaking with Mid Day in an interview, Ananya said, “I have yet to meet someone who is so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft spoken.”

She further elaborated that the film will be released in various languages, adding that Oscar-winning film Parasite recently proved that language is not a barrier anymore. “We both are entering different territories; I am new to south cinema, and Vijay is foraying into Hindi cinema. So, we both are nervous and can relate to the other’s state of mind. I have a strong character arc in the film, and my part is pivotal. So, it has been a liberating experience to be part of such a film. Also, at the end of the day, I think content is all that matters. We shouldn’t divide the industries on the basis of language. Parasite (Korean film, 2019) winning at the Oscars has shown that language isn’t a barrier anymore. Actually, the film will be released in five languages. So when we go into dubbing, I will try and dub in as many languages as I can,” she said.

Also read: Kalki Koechlin shares pic with daughter Sappho, calls it ‘love at first smile’. See it here

Last month, Ananya had shared a few candid snaps from a script-reading session for the project and wrote, “Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film with our director @purijagannadh Producers @karanjohar @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #PCfilm Welcoming Mr. Deverakonda @TheDeverakonda to Bollywood #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakond.” In the photos, the two actors seemed to be bonding well as they looked engrossed in going through their scripts.

Ananya was recently seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh where she played the girlfriend while Kartik and Bhumi essayed the roles of husband and wife. Earlier, she made her debut with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more