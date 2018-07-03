Ananya Pandey mimics father Chunkey Pandey’s style in new picture

Ananya Pandey, who is set to make a Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, is a social media celebrity already. Fans cannot wait to see what the young star has to offer in her new film or even her next social media post.

The actor was recently spotted at Astor Place Station downtown, New York, where she posed in a pretty 80’s inspired knotted crop top and white shorts. Fans online have already unearthed a picture of Chunkey Pandey in a similar outfit. Check it out:

Ananya is currently in the US on a vacation. She also impressed fans recently with a photoshoot, in which she was dressed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

The star kid was reportedly involved in an accident on the sets of SOTY 2 recently when she lost control of her car and rammed it in a tree. The actor, however, was unhurt and the crew went to her rescue immediately.

Speaking about Ananya Pandey’s debut movie, father Chunkey Pandey told Pinkvilla when the poster for SOTY 2 was revealed to the world, “I had tears in my eyes this morning when I saw the posters. I am a little too overwhelmed right now.”

