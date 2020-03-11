Angrezi Medium box office prediction: Irrfan Khan to come back with a bang, film may open around Rs 4 crore

bollywood

Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, a standalone sequel to 2017’s sleeper hit Hindi Medium, will open in theatres this Friday (March 13). The film marks the return of Irrfan Khan, who has been undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour, on the big screen after nearly two years.

Trade analyst Girish Johar tells Hindustan Times that Angrezi Medium is expected to get a good opening. “Irrfan is coming back after a long time and he has a very good fan following. It’s the second outing after the successful Hindi Medium so I am really expecting it to have a good start at the box office. I peg Angrezi Medium to open around Rs 3.5-4.5 crore and depending on word of mouth, it can grow,” he says, adding that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s small but pivotal role will also draw the audience to the theatres.

According to trade sources, Angrezi Medium will release in more than 1500 screens across the country. Last week’s release Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, is witnessing a great run at the box office and will continue to dominate screens this week as well.

However, Johar feels that Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium belong to completely different genres – while the former is an action thriller, the latter is a feel-good drama – and will not eat into each other’s business.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also believes Angrezi Medium will get a good opening at the box office. “I can’t pinpoint a figure before watching it but the expectations are high for various reasons. It is the next installment after Hindi Medium. There is an emotional connect because of Irrfan’s illness. It’s a very interesting film and it is bigger than the previous part. People loved Hindi Medium and this time, the setting is in the UK, with a much bigger star cast and production values,” he tells Hindustan Times.

