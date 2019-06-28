Angrezi Medium team works schedules around Irrfan’s routine, actor reads past films’ scripts on sets

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s shoot for Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium is on in full swing. Currently in London for the second schedule of the film, the actor is happy the way the entire team is helping him cope with his health and treatment. Irrfan was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last year and soon after he left for London for his treatment. He returned to India earlier this year and resumed work immediately. Now, everyone on the set is trying to make him comfortable at work.

According to a source close to the actor, special arrangements have been made to ensure a work environment minus any stress. “The crew has been very kind. While Irrfan himself has ensured he follows shooting schedules, the crew also is being considerate and keeps him on set for a certain amount of hours. The scenes are planned in a way to ensure Irrfan’s time is best utilised,” informs the source, adding that there are always people around the actor. “Even the shooting schedule has been kept flexible for the actor,” says the source.

Irrfan was part of the hit film Hindi Medium (2017) and Angrezi Medium is taking the franchise forward. During the previous schedule, Irrfan shot with Radhika Madan, who plays his daughter in the film, and now for the London shoot, Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, has joined the team.

The source further adds that the current schedule in London has also helped Irrfan to directly stay in touch with his doctors. “Since Irrfan underwent his treatment in London, it’s only good for him that he is close proximity to his doctors and other facilities. Also, the crew has been briefed well on his needs and they ensure that they adhere to it completely,” the source says.

He is also taking this time to study a great deal of material from the past. Irrfan, we hear, has been reading scripts of some of his best past work again. The reason to do so is to get an understanding of his past work in a deeper way. He spends time reading these scripts to understand the cultural and iconic status these films have attained in the due course of time.

A source close to the actor reveals, “Irrfan is extremely fond of studying material. He loves reading scripts and has a great passion to study it and have his perspective on it. He has a knack to understand and visualise a script much ahead. Since he’s been back and has resumed work, he’s been spending a lot of his time reading some of the scripts of his past work as a study for storytelling. It gives him motivation and inspiration for his work that he’s looking forward to.”

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 10:45 IST