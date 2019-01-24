Anil Kapoor celebrates 10 years of Slumdog Millionaire with 10YearChallenge pic

With the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire completing 10 years since its release, actor Anil Kapoor says he feels 'honoured' to have been a part of the celebrated project.

Speaking about the film that created waves when it released, Anil Kapoor says, "It feels like only yesterday that I shot for Slumdog Millionaire."

Following its release in 2009, Slumdog Millionaire went on to be nominated for 10 Academy Awards, of which it won eight-- including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. It had also won seven BAFTA Awards, including Best Film, five Critics' Choice Awards and four Golden Globes.

The multi- Academy award winning film also brought Kapoor critical acclaim from across the world for his flamboyant and nuanced portrayal of game show host Prem Kumar.

My favourite scene from #SlumdogMillionaire has to be this one! A pivotal moment in the film filled with so much tension & drama! Who knew that a simple visit to the bathroom could make it or break it!#DannyBoyle #DevPatel @BecauseImFreida @foxsearchlight #SlumdogMillionaire pic.twitter.com/e6eLsduGyG — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 23, 2019

Anil added, "It feels like only yesterday that we were shooting for Slumdog Millionaire, and what a journey it has been since then! Many have called Slumdog a masterpiece, and I can honestly say that I'm honoured to have been a part of it".

Kapoor also posted a photo on Twitter, as part of the #10YearChallenge. Sharing pictures of Slumdog Millionaire and his new film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, he wrote, “What a journey this has been! I feel blessed to be a part of movies that strive to break boundaries. #10YearChallenge #10YearsOfSlumdogMillionaire #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga.”

Anil’s daughter, Sonam Kapoor, is said to be playing a homosexual character in the film, the trailer of which shows her character rejecting several marriage proposals. She eventually shares her secret with Rajkummar Rao’s character.

The film sees Anil Kapoor essay the role of Sonam's father and also stars Juhi Chawla in a pivotal role.

