e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor sets pool on fire with new pic, fan says ‘Give our blessing to next generation, you’ll be only one left’

Anil Kapoor sets pool on fire with new pic, fan says ‘Give our blessing to next generation, you’ll be only one left’

Anill Kapoor has shared a new picture from a photo session in a swimming pool. At 63 years old, Anil looks younger than ever and even his fans want to know the secret behind his good looks.

bollywood Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anil Kapoor is dropping one sultry picture after another.
Anil Kapoor is dropping one sultry picture after another.
         

The ever-young actor Anil Kapoor on Friday treated his fans to yet another stunning monochrome picture of himself clicked through his new phone. The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the picture that shows him posing inside a swimming pool.

In the picture, Anil is seen with an intense expression on his face, wearing a white coloured shirt. The Nayak actor penned down a caption expressing his love for getting clicked. “Getting clicked is a forever mood! Loving the new camera on my IPhone 12 Pro,” he wrote in the caption. The photo got a tonne of love from his fans. “You Refuse to get old!!!!. Awesome sir. in true sense age is just a number for you,” wrote one. “Chacha next generation ko is generation ka salaam dena..kyuki ham to nikal lenge sab,aapko to yhi rehna hai na (Uncle, give this generation’s love to the next one. Because we will die but you will still be here).”

 

The Mr India actor keeps imparting fitness inspiration to his fans and followers through his pre and post-workout Instagram posts. He recently shared a post on Instagram that featured him in a shirtless avatar, wearing back jogging pants and matching sunshades with a black cap. The actor was seen effortlessly posing at the beach. In the caption, he wrote, “This papa doesn’t preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach.”

The actor in the post talked about his weak point and said, “Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food. The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes are always bigger than my belly. During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating.” He also shared that his son Harshvardhan and trainer Marc have helped him in the journey, “Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans. I try and I battle. Some times I even fall. And what I’ve learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as it’s the weakest link. So everyone in the house had to get involved. From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered around me at meal time.”

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah attacked by goons, CCTV footage of incident shared online

Talking about fitness, he added, “Fitness is never a one-man/ women crusade, it’s about support and encouragement when we need it the most. (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truly a success )Is it easy? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it...”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

top news
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
IPL 2020, Live Score: Ashwin strikes to remove Uthappa
IPL 2020, Live Score: Ashwin strikes to remove Uthappa
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Men roaming around in half pants is distasteful, says khap leader
Men roaming around in half pants is distasteful, says khap leader
Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago
Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
Building collapses as earthquake hits Turkey & Greece; 4 killed, 120 injured
Building collapses as earthquake hits Turkey & Greece; 4 killed, 120 injured
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In