‘Anil Kapoor to play Sonam’s son, Taimur’s co-star’: Actor’s eternal youth inspires a joke marathon on Twitter

Actor Anil Kapoor’s eternal youth has left his fans feeling very, very old. So, while they search for the fountain of eternal youth from which Anil allegedly drinks, they are dealing with it the only other way they can – through jokes on Twitter.

On Monday, Anil, 62, shared a photo with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu as he announced their next film, Malang. The only problem – the ‘veteran’ actor looked anything but.

“I might pass off as Anil Kapoor’s dad,” joked a Twitter user while another put his consternation in facts. “Me: When Anil Kapoor was born 1. Nehru was still PM 2. Dr. Prasad was president 3. Indo-China War was 6 years away 5. Sikkim was still an independent country. 4. LIC had just been incorporated 5. Pather Panchali was the highest grossing film of the year,” he tweeted with the actor’s decidedly youthful photo.

Me: When Anil Kapoor was born

1. Nehru was still PM

2. Dr. Prasad was president

3. Indo-China War was 6 years away

5. Sikkim was still an independent country.

4. LIC had just been incorporated

5. Pather Panchali was the highest grossing film of the year



Anil Kapoor: pic.twitter.com/B1K2oHDFYS — अंशुल (@Ghair_Kanooni) March 4, 2019

Anil kapoor, circa 2050 pic.twitter.com/XW2bSKuThx — Nobelprize venuma.. Nobelprize (@vvkarthik) March 5, 2019

Anil Kapoor now looks younger than young Anil Kapoor himself. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bp3KzKmfpx — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) March 4, 2019

Year 2050 :



Tiger Shroff to star in Baaghi 15.

Vidyut Jammwal to star in Commando 15.

Anil Kapoor to play Sonam Kapoor's son in her last movie. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 4, 2019

We all are living in 2019 while Anil kapoor is still living in 90's pic.twitter.com/rfQ0HvQnT5 — Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) March 4, 2019

Dear @AnilKapoor , now is the good time to confess if you are some vampire, even they do not age. Wtf.? https://t.co/43so9KGJ3o — Heer (@m_hiral) March 4, 2019

Anil Kapoor is looking the youngest here. He is reverse ageing !! pic.twitter.com/uhcBfSSKHd — Funnily Serious (@notionalview) March 4, 2019

Among tweets that wanted to know if Anil was a vampire or an alien – the secret to his youth – one person just got it, “We are all living in 2019 while Anil Kapoor is still living in the 90s.”

The tweet that started it all was an innocuous film announcement. “Together we are ‘Malang’. Pleased to announce my first with all these talented artistes. Film releasing on Valentine’s 2020,” Anil tweeted with a photo with the film’s cast.

Malang will have elements of romance, thriller and action. The film is being helmed by Mohit Suri. The director said in a statement: “With ‘Malang’, I am essentially returning to genre I enjoy the most, intense edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me.”

It will be shot in Mauritius and Goa from March onwards. It is being co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakraman.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 17:38 IST