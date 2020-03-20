Anupam Kher lauds strict safety measures at Mumbai airport during coronavirus crisis: ‘You can be Anupam Kher, but at home’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 17:27 IST

Anupam Kher returned to India from the US on Friday (March 20), as the coronavirus outbreak escalates here and across the world. The actor was impressed with the safety measures being implemented at the Mumbai airport, and lauded the same in a video shared on social media.

The selfie video has Anupam showing the nearly deserted airport as he praises the officials for their strict implementation of the safety measures. “Whether you are a known person or an unknown person, there is complete strictness. You can be Anupam Kher, but at home. I just landed here and the cleanliness, strictness and arrangements are so amazing. I’m so proud of the way people are following the rules and regulations,” he is heard saying in the clip.

Anupam was in the US to shoot for the medical drama New Amsterdam. However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the production has been temporarily shut down.

Landed in Mumbai from NY. It was so gratifying to see how strictly but politely & competently our authorities at the airport are dealing with #Corona situation. India is really setting up an example of how to deal with the crises. Proud of authorities & the people. Jai Ho!🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YsUieS3rR3 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Anupam’s co-star in the show, Daniel Dae Kim, has tested positive for coronavirus. Daniel announced the news in a video posted on Instagram and noted, ironically, that he plays a doctor who “gets recruited to help patients during a flu pandemic”.

“Yesterday I was diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all,” he wrote in his caption.

Also read | ‘Kanika Kapoor, shame on you for hiding travel history, putting others at risk’: Ashoke Pandit to singer as she confirms coronavirus

Earlier this week, Sonam Kapoor also commended the measures taken by authorities at the Delhi airport, as she and her husband Anand Ahuja returned to India from London. “We just want to thank everybody at the airport and everybody who was on flight. It was very smooth, very responsibly done; in fact, when we leaving London, there was no screening, there was nothing. Anand and I were in massive shock that there wasn’t,” she said in a video shared on her Instagram stories, adding that they are currently in self-isolation at their Delhi residence.

Follow @htshowbiz for more