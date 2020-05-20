Anurag Kashyap shares throwback pic from the time when he weighed 106 kilos

bollywood

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared a throwback picture from 2010 when he weighed 106 kilos. The director-actor had a fun-filled and very filmy caption for the same.

He captioned it as “jab main mota baccha tha. (When I was a fat kid)”. Anurag and his filmmaker friend Vikramaditya Motwane are seen posing together in the black-and-white image as they laugh. Both the men are dressed in formals. Anurag also credited Vikramditya for the picture.

Anurag had earlier revealed in an elaborate post in 2018 about his weight loss. He had suffered Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in 2012 and was given the option of either a surgery or weight loss to fix his problems. In an elaborate note that he posted on Instagram, Anurag wrote, “I used to be 106 kilos After my ACL broke in 2012 while trying to do a simple Tabata. I couldn’t walk. Couldn’t lift my right leg. Dr. Sohn told me surgery can make you walk but there is a harder way . I chose the harder way. I started with the Sun n Sand Pool and minor exercises with bands. Then I stepped into the ocean first in 2012, in the middle of it - not the beach - in Thailand to learn diving.”

“That was in 2012. I have struggled with weight, with depression, with flops and disasters, with health and relationships. With addictions of all kinds. Today I swim 90 minutes as an advanced diver with over 75 dives and today 22 July 2018, I ran 4 kms after so many years. I just am feeling so good. I am grateful to Dr Amit Kohli, Dr Sonu Walia, Craig Scott...everyone who has helped me strengthen myself. I will soon turn 46, Forties is in great.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Anurag had shared a picture with his friend and writer and captioned it as, “Me and my bachchu. My fantastic writer, collaborator, pain in the a** @misterbistar . finally forgave me for taking six years to make the film on his script(counting the “Masterstroke” hand of God). There wouldn’t be CHOKED without him . Pic courtesy @khamkhaphotoartist.”

Anurag will soon be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film, Ghoomketu.

