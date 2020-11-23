Anushka Sharma looks fit and fab as she shoots for an ad ahead of maternity break, to return to work by May 2021 post delivery

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 13:41 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma, now heavily pregnant with her first child, remains active as ever. The actor shot for an ad film in Mumbai. The first pictures show her glowing in a cream midi dress.

She shared a picture of herself from the shoot and simply wrote ‘hey’. In the picture, the actor is seated on a comfortable sofa. Another picture of hers walking has also found its way to the internet, her baby bump clearly visible. Earlier, she had shared a picture of herself, getting her makeup done. Also on Sunday, pictures of her getting out of her vanity van in a teal dress but with a face mask firmly in place was all over the internet. The recent pictures showed her looking radiant with post pregnancy glow. If anything, she looked really fit.

Anushka will complete back-to-back shoots in the next two weeks before going in for the break for her delivery, scheduled for January next year. Subsequently, she will get back to work by May 2021.

Anushka had been based in Dubai with husband Virat Kohli since September when the IPL 2020 commenced, often spotted in the stadium cheering for husband Virat’s home tam, Royal Challengers Bangalore. She recently returned from the desert nation.

In August this year, Anushka and Virat had announced that they were expecting their first child with a cute post. Anushka had written: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

During the IPL, a comment by cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar, had drawn Anushka’s ire. He had reportedly commented that Virat’s lack of form could be because he hadn’t played any serious cricket during the lockdown, alluding to a video which had gone viral that showed Anushka and Virat playing the game on the terrace of their lavish Mumbai home. The comment did not go down well with Anushka, who called it ‘distasteful’ on social media: “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you thing you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?”

Since the time they began dating, Anushka had been unfairly targeted by trolls online, every time Virat’s form took a beating. Anushka and Virat married in Italy in a private ceremony in December 2017.

