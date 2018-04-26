Anushka Sharma’s cheering loses zing as she watches Virat Kohli’s team go down. See pics

Though Royal Challengers Bangalore could not win the Indian Premier League 2018 match, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was there to cheer on husband Virat Kohli during Royal Challengers Bangalore match opposite Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Pictures of Anushka cheering for Virat are going viral online and we can see Anushka’s love for dear hubby in these. Anushka and Virat have never shied away from displaying their love publically for each other, even before their secret wedding in Italy last year. Anushka was seen dressed in white and light blue in the pictures as she cheers for Virat.

However, as it becomes clear that RCB may lose the match, we can see disappointment written on the actor’s face.

Anushka cheers for her husband Virat. (AFP)

Anushka Sharma, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. (AFP)

Anushka was there at Chinnaswamy Stadium when Virat Kohli’s team played against King’s XI Punjab earlier. RCB had won that game.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy on December 11. The couple held two receptions in Mumbai and Delhi, which were attended by the biggest celebrities of the country.

Interestingly, neither Anushka nor Virat took long break after their wedding and they got back to work after a short getaway in Rome and Finland.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in home production Pari, which did not fare well at the box office. She is now working on Aanand L Rai’s Zero, that also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan.

Anushka has even undergone training for stitching and tailoring as she is supposed to work on a sewing machine in Sharat Kataria’s Sui Dhaaga that is slated to hit the screens on September 28.

