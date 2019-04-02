Anushka Sharma’s latest pic gives Twitter a case of back pain, inspires hilarious memes

When Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture of herself in a black gown, all set for an award function, little did she know that it would trigger a flood of memes online. The stylish photo received a lot of love online, including from actor Deepika Padukone, and also inspired a flood of hilarious memes.

Also read: De De Pyaar De trailer is Ajay Devgn’s birthday gift to his fans. Watch

Anushka shared a few pictures of her in a black sculpted gown. However, her pose reminded people of backache and Donald Duck.

Check out the memes here:

Someone quickly give Moov to Anushka. pic.twitter.com/Oidls6GZ99 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 30, 2019

Apply #Volini like I do after every #Vivo IPL game playing for #Kingfishers RCB to get instant relief so I am up & ready to #Moov next day for practicing with boys in the nets. https://t.co/qsk3NDu0RU — Branded Virat Kolhi (@imVlkohli) March 29, 2019

This is me when someone add another plate when I am doing the dishes: https://t.co/kwdOn17muC — 𝓜. (@xyzmariaa) March 30, 2019

When you get chuk in your kamar but that party’s too lit to miss. — Camel Facies (@camelfacies) March 29, 2019

When you have a strained back and he comes around with a camera. https://t.co/wufQ5ir28I — Dev Bhatia (@devbhatia) March 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film opened to mixed reviews but Anushka and Katrina’s performances earned appreciation. The film was a flop at the box offices and Anushka has not announced any new projects.

However, she will soon be producing a feature for Netflix called Bulbul. She will also produce a series for Amazon Prime, which is rumoured to be based on Tarun Tejpal’s book. On being asked about her future plans, Anushka told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “The best situation for me to be in - as an actor as well as the audience - would be to watch a film which is entertaining but it must also leave some thoughts - in a very subtle manner - in your mind to ponder over.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 14:55 IST