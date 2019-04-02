Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 02, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Anushka Sharma’s latest pic gives Twitter a case of back pain, inspires hilarious memes

Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in her latest photo and Twitter acknowledged this with hilarious memes. Check them out here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 02, 2019 15:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma,Anushka Sharma memes,Anushka Sharma Donald Duck
Anushka Sharma inspired memes with her latest

When Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture of herself in a black gown, all set for an award function, little did she know that it would trigger a flood of memes online. The stylish photo received a lot of love online, including from actor Deepika Padukone, and also inspired a flood of hilarious memes.

Also read: De De Pyaar De trailer is Ajay Devgn’s birthday gift to his fans. Watch

Anushka shared a few pictures of her in a black sculpted gown. However, her pose reminded people of backache and Donald Duck.

Check out the memes here: 

Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film opened to mixed reviews but Anushka and Katrina’s performances earned appreciation. The film was a flop at the box offices and Anushka has not announced any new projects.

However, she will soon be producing a feature for Netflix called Bulbul. She will also produce a series for Amazon Prime, which is rumoured to be based on Tarun Tejpal’s book. On being asked about her future plans, Anushka told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “The best situation for me to be in - as an actor as well as the audience - would be to watch a film which is entertaining but it must also leave some thoughts - in a very subtle manner - in your mind to ponder over.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 14:55 IST

more from bollywood