Anushka Sharma’s new magazine photoshoot proves the camera loves her. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma, who stars opposite Varun Dhawan in the just-released Sui Dhaaga, graces the cover of Grazia India magazine’s October issue, titled “Keeping it Real”. She looks as effortlessly radiant as ever on the cover that was revealed by Grazia India in an Instagram post captioned, “Presenting our October cover star, the truest and the realest, @anushkasharma!”

Anushka is always glowing, but in the her latest magazine spread, she takes it up about 100 notches. While her bold metallic puffer jacket from Tommy Hilfiger gives her look a high-fashion twist, Anushka’s face looks totally gorge. Her skin appears to be a magically lit in the best possible way, and makes a bigger statement than any metallic outfit could have done.

Anushka is known for her endless supply of lust-worthy designer sarees and dresses, so this sporty-chic style is a refreshing change. If you were ever looking for a way to stand out in your winter garb, take a cue from Anushka’s glossy jacket that could literally stop traffic.

There’s one thing we know for sure: the camera loves Anushka Sharma. The Sanju actor shows us this by serving another seriously chic look in the magazine spread.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s new film Sui Dhaaga released on Friday creating a lot of buzz among cinema lovers. Anushka has also been applauded for her role in the film. Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga tells the story of a small town couple who decide to start their own tailoring business despite huge obstacles. Varun plays the perpetually happy Mauji and Anushka plays Mamta, his long-suffering wife.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 13:00 IST