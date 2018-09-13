Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-Kartik Aaryan celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. See pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday, the teams of the upcoming films Sui Dhaaga-Made In India and Luka Chuppi celebrated the festival together.

Sui Dhaaga’s lead actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shared a string of photographs of a Ganesha idol made entirely of threads. “Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with Dhaaga. Ganesh Chaturthi,” Anushka tweeted.

Varun, who is playing a tailor named Mauji in the film, shared a video of how the idol was made.

“Watch how Anushka Sharma surprises me. The Sui Dhaaga team made a bio-degradable Ganpati Bappa Morya. Let’s celebrate an eco-friendly Ganapati this year. Team ‘Sui Dhaaga’ made a bio-degradable Ganapati,” he captioned it.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon shared a sweet picture of her and Kartik from the Mathura sets of Luka Chuppi. “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone!! Ganpati Bappa Morya!! Bappa’s blessings on set today in Mathura,” she captioned the photo.

Sui Dhaaga-Made in India is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit that the youth of India and the country’s local artisans have.

The film brings together the National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their blockbuster Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 19:05 IST