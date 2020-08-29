Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate pregnancy news with RCB team. See pics, video

bollywood

A new video of celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, partying with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in Dubai, ahead of the Indian Premiere League, has been shared online. Virat and Anushka announced earlier this week that they are expecting their first child in January.

The video shows the couple cutting a cake. In the background, Virat’s teammate Yuzvendra Chahal can also be seen. Yuzvendra also had a reason to celebrate. He recently announced his engagement to Dhanashree Verma.

Virat and Anushka in their joint announcement wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” and shared a picture together. Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017. In a recent interview to Vogue she had said, “We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love, and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years.”

Several members of the film industry had congratulated the couple on the happy news. Anushka’s Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations u guys.” Her Zero co-star Katrina Kaif wished the couple saying, “Congratulations,” along with red heart emojis.

Anushka hasn’t starred in a film since Zero, but has been focussing on her career as a producer. This year, her Clean Slate Filmz banner released the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok and the Netflix film Bulbbul. About the success of both, she had said in an interview, “We have tried to be disruptive storytellers who would give audiences something new that they would have never seen before. It comes organically to both (brother) Karnesh and me and I’m glad people are loving our edgy attempts aimed at breaking the content clutter in India.”

