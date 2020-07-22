Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli top celebrity endorsement list, beat out Akshay-Twinkle, Ranveer-Deepika

bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have topped the TAM Adex report on Celebrity Endorsement, for the first half of 2020, with a 26% share and 16 brand endorsements.

According to the report, Virat topped the list of the most visible celebrities, with an average of 10 hours of visibility per day, across all TV channels. He was followed by actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the period between April and June, 2020.

Akshay, however, endorses products in more categories than any other celebrity, and along with Anil Kapoor, is the only celeb to witness a rise in the number of categories, as opposed to Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, who’ve all seen drops.

As far as celebrity couples are concerned, Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna came in at number two after Virat and Anushka. They are followed by Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Other celebrity couples on the list include Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. In the ad world, they’re best known for their joint appearances in commercials for a wedding wear brand.

