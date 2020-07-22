e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli top celebrity endorsement list, beat out Akshay-Twinkle, Ranveer-Deepika

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli top celebrity endorsement list, beat out Akshay-Twinkle, Ranveer-Deepika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have topped the celebrity brand endorsement list, prepared by TAM Adex, with a 26% share of all ads featuring couples, and 16 brands.

bollywood Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in a screengrab from an ad.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in a screengrab from an ad.
         

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have topped the TAM Adex report on Celebrity Endorsement, for the first half of 2020, with a 26% share and 16 brand endorsements.

According to the report, Virat topped the list of the most visible celebrities, with an average of 10 hours of visibility per day, across all TV channels. He was followed by actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the period between April and June, 2020.

 

Akshay, however, endorses products in more categories than any other celebrity, and along with Anil Kapoor, is the only celeb to witness a rise in the number of categories, as opposed to Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, who’ve all seen drops.

Also read: Virat Kohli accepts he never formally proposed to Anushka Sharma, says ‘when you love freely...’

As far as celebrity couples are concerned, Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna came in at number two after Virat and Anushka. They are followed by Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Other celebrity couples on the list include Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. In the ad world, they’re best known for their joint appearances in commercials for a wedding wear brand.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Huge explosion near Baghjan oil well in Assam, 3 foreign experts injured
Huge explosion near Baghjan oil well in Assam, 3 foreign experts injured
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
PM Modi to lay Ram Temple foundation stone on Aug 5, 200 people to attend
PM Modi to lay Ram Temple foundation stone on Aug 5, 200 people to attend
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
‘Emperors in Delhi’: Congress jabs PM Modi after raids on Gehlot’s brother
‘Emperors in Delhi’: Congress jabs PM Modi after raids on Gehlot’s brother
ED joins Kerala gold smuggling probe, registers money laundering case
ED joins Kerala gold smuggling probe, registers money laundering case
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In