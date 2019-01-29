Arjun Kapoor shares baby pictures of himself and Sonam Kapoor, the ‘first ladki’ in his life

Ahead of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’s release, actor Arjun Kapoor has shared baby pictures of himself and cousin Sonam Kapoor as part of the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha challenge. The pictures show the Kapoor cousins sitting on a bed and playing with toys.

“Me trying to get this Ladki’s attention since childhood & (swipe right) her finally noticing then looking straight at the camera & not me !!!” Arjun wrote alongside the pictures. “@sonamkapoor from the time I remember u will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with... so proud of u & @anilskapoor for going out on a limb & choosing a script u believed in beyond the perceptions of the so called world. Ur courageous ur beautiful. Proud to have a sister like you. Stay the child at heart that you are & most importantly all the best for 1st feb.”

Other actors to have taken part in the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha challenge include Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Riteish Deshmukh.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga appears to be about a same-sex relationship, although this has not been confirmed officially. On Tuesday, a second trailer for the film was released online, further providing clues about the same-sex angle.

Arjun, son of producer Boney Kapoor, is currently making headlines for his rumoured relationship with actor Malaika Arora. The two have been spotted frequently at dinners and dates. Sonam, daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, shares regular updates from her married life with businessman Anand Ahuja. She was most recently seen on the big screen in home production Veere Di Wedding.

