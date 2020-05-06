Arjun Rampal slams crowding of liquor stores: ‘These guys deserve a thrashing, not drinking’

bollywood

Actor Arjun Rampal has condemned the crowding of liquor stores, and has asked the government to take serious action against those flouting lockdown rules. Arjun took to Instagram to share a video of a large crowd outside a liquor store, and condemned the behaviour in harsh words.

He wrote, “Please stop this. Outside liquor stores, as they have been opened. I urge the government to please stop this immediately. This is absolute chaos and there is no level of discipline being maintained, or any kind of social distancing.” He added, “These guys deserve a thrashing, not drinking.”

The video shows the crowd rushing to purchase alcohol, as stores were opened in some areas on Monday. The video shows police trying to control the crowd, but to no avail. The police is then forced to shut down the store as a last ditch effort to disperse the crowd. Several people in the video do not appear to be wearing masks, and are standing in close proximity to each other.

Arjun’s post found several people agreeing with him. “Seriously these people have no respect for their own body and others.. it is such a shame,” wrote hairstylist Aalim Hakim in the comments section. “Biggest mistake. Shame and Sad,” wrote chef Vicky Ratnani.

Though the Maharashtra government allowed liquor stores to open from Monday, respective district collectors were empowered to grant permission to them to operate. Many liquor stores remained closed on Monday, as the permission letter was made available to the owners only after 2 pm. Liquor shops in Mumbai were closed again from Wednesday as the Mumbai Municipal Corporation decided to let only essential services function in the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also warned citizens that if they fail to obey laws, liquor shops will be closed once again. “It was unfortunate that chaos was seen at some shops today in Delhi....If we come to know about violations of social distancing and other norms from any area, then we will have to seal the area and revoke the relaxations given there,” he said.

