Randeep Hooda takes a dig at those queuing for liquor with an Extraction still: ‘Coming back from liquor shops be like’

Updated: May 05, 2020 16:18 IST

On Monday, disturbing images of long queues outside liquor shops in New Delhi were all over the internet, showing people had gathered to buy liquor, with little concern for social distancing in Covid-19 times. Actor Randeep Hooda used a still from his latest outing, Extraction, to drive home an important point.

He wrote on Instagram, “Coming back from the #LiquorShop be like ...” The picture shows Randeep with an injured arm in an improvised hand sling, in Extraction. He has a gun in his other hand.

Randeep has been using stills from Extraction to dole out important coronavirus messages. Few days back, he had posted another still from the film, an action sequence showing Randeep saving a teenage boy with dead bodies all around him. Sharing it, he had written: “Only if this boy hadn’t stepped out! Don’t step out or.... #Extraction #Lockdown.” At another time, he has shared another picture from the same film and wrote “Did I just spot someone who hasn’t seen #Extraction.” It showed a clean-shaven and bespectacled Randeep, stepping out of room and holding on to the glass door.

Ahead of the film’s release, Randeep had told IANS that he was happy to be breaking stereotypes. “I was glad to get the movie on two to three levels. I got to feature as the first Indian male actor doing action in a Hollywood film. Breaking the stereotypes of IT professionals, millionaires or comic relief in a film. It was great that I was able to break that barrier.”

He continued: “I haven’t done hand to hand action much. I have an action image but haven’t done much action (on screen). So, this was a new thing. It was a new territory for me as an actor, to be able to use other factors as an actor and not just drama, and to be able to use my body and to be able to learn new things. I really enjoyed it... And feeling safe while doing it because they were so well prepared. I was elated and grateful that I got to do this part.”

(With IANS inputs)

