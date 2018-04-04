Armaan Malik recreates Ghar Se Nikalte Hi for his new single. Watch video

Continuing the new trend of rehashing their own hit songs from yesteryear, T Series launched a recreation of Ghar Se Nikalte Hi on Wednesday. Singer Armaan Malik has crooned the song that was originally sung by Udit Narayan in 1996 for the film, Papa Kehte Hain.

The new song has been composed by Amaal Malik while Kunaal Vermaa has penned the lyrics. Amaal shared the video and tweeted, “bit.ly/GharSeNikalteHi #GharSeNikalteHi Our tribute to #RajeshRoshan @Javedakhtarjadu #UditNarayan Directed By : @charitdesai Lyrics : @kunaalvermaa77 Singer : @ArmaanMalik22 Music : @AmaalMallik Label : @TSeries.”

Interestingly, Amaal had earlier said about recreating old hits: “There’s an overkill of remakes. I myself have refused quite a few remakes this year alone. I don’t want to do a song remake just for the heck of it. The song has to make sense in the film’s plot. I mean, it will make complete sense to use a song from any of Sanjay Dutt’s previous films in his biopic (being filmed). But one shouldn’t do a song remake just because it’s a trend or it will make money.”

Armaan had said, “It’s our job to do good music. I have done my share of good recreations, like Pyaar Maanga hai and Aise Na Mujhe Tum Dekho. They didn’t receive flak, because they were well-treated. The recreation should do justice to the original. Amaal’s and my version is more like a tribute, and it has been done differently from the original, and I am sure it will touch people’s hearts.”

Rajesh Roshan had composed the original music while Javed Akhtar wrote the song that was picturised on Jugal Hansraj and Mayuri Kango. Check out the original song here:

