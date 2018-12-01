As Gauri Khan and Shilpa Shetty go bold, Malaika Arora and Kangana Ranaut keep it stylish on the red carpet. See pics

A host of celebrities came to party under one roof at the Timekeepers Chopard Event Launch 25th Anniversary on Friday. India’s Got Talent judge and style diva Malaika Arora looked glamourous in a colour block dress by Berlin-based label, Lana Mueller. It however gave an impression of a full-sleeved silk top paired with a floor-length mermaid skirt. With her hair loosely tied in a rough ponytail, the ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ girl paired the dress with pointed stilettos in matching pink. Kangana Ranaut, who is working on her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also attended the event in Mumbai. The Queen actor sizzled in a baby pink Gauri and Nainika tulle dress with cute embellished flowers and sheer detailing.

However, the star of the gala was Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and entrepreneur Gauri Khan. She was dressed to kill in a navy blue knee length dress with a thigh-high slit. With her hair swept aside in soft curls, the mother of three looked glamourous in the dress that had fur on the shoulders to add to the drama. She complemented her look with Christian Louboutin heels and a watch.

Shilpa Shetty also raised the glam quotient at the event by stepping out in a bold look. The fitness freak sported a pantsuit by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna and ditched the blouse for a risqué look. With her hair combed back, Shilpa was one of the hottest celebs at the event. Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez too attended the event in a demure look. The former Miss Sri Lanka was dressed in a white ensemble with a dramatic net detailing.

Sacred Games star Saif Ali Khan too made an effort to look different at the event. The Nawab of Pataudi sported a ponytail and looked a dapper in a striped navy blue suit with a red rose in the buttonhole.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 12:13 IST