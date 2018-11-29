Malaika Arora’s new pendant stands for her own name and not Arjun Kapoor’s, drops ‘Khan’ from her Instagram handle

Amid speculations that Malaika Arora is dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, the model-actor has removed ‘Khan’ from her official Instagram account. Adding fuel to fire, she also flaunted a pendant with the initials ‘AM’ on Thursday morning but later flipped the image to reveal those were her initials all along, ‘Ma’.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the 45-year-old model-actor posted a story showing off her pendant bearing the initials AM. Her fan pages assumed that they were supposed to be Arjun and Malaika’s initials but she later shared another image that put all rumours to rest. The new image was the un-flipped version that read ‘MA’. “Thank you Vahbiz Mehta for my lovely MA pendant that stands for Malaika Arora...as in my name.”

Arjun and Malaika have lately been spotted on dates and dinners. The duo initially denied dating each other, but have been seen making public appearances together at various events.

Recently, the Tevar actor appeared on Koffee with Karan with his sister Janhvi Kapoor. When host Karan Johar questioned Arjun about his current relationship status, he didn’t shy away from admitting that he is not single. He also opened up about how he wasn’t initially ready for settling down, but is now open to marriage.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai. (IANS)

On the work front, Malaika was last seen in a dance number Hello Hello from Pataakha and is currently a judge on India’s Got Talent. Arjun has three movies in his kitty including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra, India’s Most Wanted and Panipat.

(With inputs from ANI)

