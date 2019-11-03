Ashish Chowdhury celebrates birthday of twin daughters, Riteish Deshmukh, Suniel Shetty shower blessings

bollywood

Actor Ashish Chowdhury celebrates the birthday of his twin daughters and he has posted cute pictures of the duo on Twitter. Sharing the pictures, Ashish wrote, “You know i’ll always protect you, but what you don’t know is how much you protect me.Right from incompletion to even boredom.Thank you for bein way more beautiful than the daughters I always dreamed of having.For bein TWO of you!! Happy Bday,Twincesses!! #sally #sammy.”

His industry friends, including Suniel Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh also showered their love on the birthday girls. Genelia wrote, “Happy Birthday Sammy and Salara.. Love you to the moon and back” and Riteish tweeted, “Happy Birthday darlings - love you so so much Salara & Sammah - have to meet you guys n give you big big hugs.”

Ashish had a long and heartfelt message from his daughters for Riteish: “Uncle Riteish, you are the best person in the whole world. We are lucky to have you. We know you will always be there for us because daddy says that’s the kind of human being you are. We love you sooooooo much, and can’t wait to see you again!!- #Salara and #Sammah.”

“Happy happy to sally and Sammy ... godbless,” Suneil wrote and Ashish was quick to reply: “ Thankkk you Annaaa!!! They’re sending you biggg kisses!”

An elated Ashish had said in a statement upon the birth of his twin daughters: “Salara was born first and Sammah entered the world a minute later. I have always wanted to call my daughter Salara even before Agasthya (their six-year-old son) was born. Sammah has been derived from our names (Ashish and Samita).”

“Fatherhood has only made me more responsible. Men are usually a little immature and complacent before they become fathers. I have become better than I was in all aspects. I want to set an example for my kids so that they are proud of their father,” he added.

Talking about Riteish’s presence in his life, Ashish had earlier said, “Riteish is a do-gooder, and wants to protect the industry. We tied up with Kiran’s company. We are also associated with Zaheer Khan, son of former cop A A Khan, who is very supportive. Today, I have become a businessman. And how can I forget Sohail Khan, who has been a big moral support?”

