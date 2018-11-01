Asin shares pics of Raveena Tandon’s very special birthday gift for her daughter

You can always depend on your favourite aunts and uncles to get you the best birthday gifts. Ask Raveena Tandon who instantly became the most beloved auntie to Asin Thottumkal’s daughter Arin when she sent her a fun new toy car on her first birthday.

Asin shared pictures of her daughter on Instagram on Thursday as she enjoyed playing with her fun new joy ride. “Thank you @officialraveenatandon maasi for this gift #Arin #Arinturnsone,” she captioned the photos.Check them out:

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput was also spotted with her adorable daughter Misha.The two looked bright and fresh in their colourful outfits as they walked hand-in-hand and clicked selfies together.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were seen at the airport with their daughter Aaradhya as they flew to Goa for a vacation. The family is celebrating Aishwarya’s 45th birthday.

Actor Ileana D’Cruz also celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Andrew Kneebone at a restaurant in Mumbai. The two were spotted exiting the eatery holding hands.

Actor Ishaan Khatter also celebrated his birthday on Thursday. He was spotted with his family—brother Shahid, sister-in-law Mira, mother Neelima Azim and co-star Janhvi Kapoor—at a restaurant on Wednesday night where they enjoyed a special dinner and also bought him a cake.

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty were spotted outside their gym, looking fit as ever. Both the sisters flashed a big smile for the camera as they quickly hopped inside their car.

Shraddha Kapoor was seen with her father Shakti Kapoor at a restaurant as they celebrated her aunt Padmini Kolhapuri’s birthday. The father-daughter duo wore matching black outfits and posed photos for the paparazzi. See their pics here:

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 20:43 IST